SFL (NYSE:SFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.69

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 48647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.75.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $204.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. SFL’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SFL by 410.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SFL by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SFL by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

