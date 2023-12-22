SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,616 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

