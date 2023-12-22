SG Americas Securities LLC Has $23.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $23,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $95.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

