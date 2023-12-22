SG Americas Securities LLC Has $26.84 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1,163.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115,046 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $26,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $272.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.08, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average of $230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.