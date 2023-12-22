SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 215,053 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $491.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

