SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 131.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $540.30 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.