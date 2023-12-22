SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 977,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 662,851 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $42,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KGI Securities cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

SEA Stock Up 8.1 %

SE stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

