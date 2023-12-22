SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,634,717 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,634,717 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

