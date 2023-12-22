SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 46,440 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in Stellantis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Stellantis by 40.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $451,611,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Stellantis by 5.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,485,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,725,000 after acquiring an additional 952,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.