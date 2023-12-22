Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) price target on shares of Deltic Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Stock Performance
Deltic Energy Company Profile
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deltic Energy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.