Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) price target on shares of Deltic Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

Deltic Energy Company Profile

DELT stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 1.46. Deltic Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.60 ($1.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.06.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

