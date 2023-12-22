SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Truist Financial

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 50,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,685. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $852.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,777.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,777.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $30,483.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,521 shares of company stock worth $761,439 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

