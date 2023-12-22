SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $407.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $378.81 and its 200 day moving average is $372.00.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

