SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.39 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

