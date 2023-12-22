SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 6,880 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 61.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,854 shares of company stock worth $1,059,292. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

