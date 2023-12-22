Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $1,031,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,841,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,841,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $87,750.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,823.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,422 shares of company stock worth $8,266,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 31.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $40,962,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.