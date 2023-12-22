Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Roger Dankel Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $134,300.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SSD opened at $195.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average of $150.56.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,340,000 after purchasing an additional 364,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,473,000 after purchasing an additional 343,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,418,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after buying an additional 284,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on SSD

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.