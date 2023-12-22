SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) CEO Wil Ralston Acquires 100,000 Shares

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) CEO Wil Ralston acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,267 shares in the company, valued at $686,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SinglePoint Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of SING stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $716,130.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.34. SinglePoint Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

