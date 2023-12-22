SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.32

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.32 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 39085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

SkyWest Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2,109.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

