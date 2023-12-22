Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

