Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 17,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 42,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $270.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 1,447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Snap One by 411.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

