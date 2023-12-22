Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Down 6.7%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 46,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 132,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and iron deposits. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada.

