SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider Sells $37,569.40 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $525.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.