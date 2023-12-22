S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

S&P Global stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.79. 97,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.60. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

