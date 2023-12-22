SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

JNK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.08. 559,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,369. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

