SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $40.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

