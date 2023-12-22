SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 5.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.75. 2,600,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,197. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $166.66 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

