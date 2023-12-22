SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,692 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $139,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $189.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.06 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

