SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 7.9% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.16. 2,185,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,060. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.66 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

