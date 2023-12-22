SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stake Decreased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 5.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 2.55% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $38,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,723 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 368.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $166,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $26.76 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

