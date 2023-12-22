SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

