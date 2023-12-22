SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,295 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 14.8% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPTL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 517,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,442. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.