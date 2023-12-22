SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.48

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 103709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 553,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,038,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

