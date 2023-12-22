SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 356.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $323,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 2,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,931. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

