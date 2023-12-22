SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 434,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 248,979 shares.The stock last traded at $83.48 and had previously closed at $82.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

