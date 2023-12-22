SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Lifted by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.