SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1,204.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,663 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

