SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.62. 137,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,249. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

