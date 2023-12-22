SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,453,098. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

