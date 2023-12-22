Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $25.60 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74.
About Spin Master
