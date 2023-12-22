Sprinklr (CXM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM):
- 12/11/2023 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2023 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2023 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2023 – Sprinklr was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/7/2023 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2023 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.99 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 370.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
