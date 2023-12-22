STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.18

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 64618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

