Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,129. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.15. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.