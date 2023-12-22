Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRT. TheStreet downgraded Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Startek has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $175.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Startek by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

