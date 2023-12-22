Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

