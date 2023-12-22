Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $6,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCS. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

