Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 2.37%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 223.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 162,301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Steelcase by 24.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Steelcase by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 20.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Steelcase by 166.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83,437 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCS. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

