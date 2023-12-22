Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 2.37%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Steelcase Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:SCS opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.
Steelcase Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on SCS. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCS
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Steelcase
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.