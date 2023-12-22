Stephens Cuts Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target to $12.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

AVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

AVO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 105,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,003. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 35.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 16.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 20.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the third quarter valued at $3,256,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

