Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $162.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

