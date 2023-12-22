Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $84.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

