Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.59

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.53, with a volume of 25744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.